Lloyds said it was selling its Irish residential mortgage portfolio to Barclays Bank for £4bn. The transaction will generate a pre-tax loss on sale of around £110m, recognised in the first half results, the bank said. The mortgage book is worth £4.3bn, of which £300m is impaired assets, and in the year to 31 December 2017 generated a pre-tax loss of £40m, Lloyds said. The transaction will generate approximately 25 basis points of CET1 capital upon completion, slightly better than originally ...

