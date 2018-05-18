MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 5/18

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2018 / Legal sports betting, pain relief, cryptocurrency, blockchain, CBD; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.



Featured companies on this week's program include:

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) CEO Warren Wang discussed educating investors about cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) President Wil Ralston reacted to the Supreme Court's sports gambling decision and discussed the effect on the company.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) CEO William Hartman reported from a bodybuilder equipment trade show, where the company is marketing their pain relief products.

360 Blockchain, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKLLF) President Jeff Koyen updated recent company progress and activity.

TKO Farms, Inc. is poised to become the largest grower of organic soursop trees in the world.

