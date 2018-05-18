

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases Eurozone trade data for March. Economists expect the trade surplus to rise EUR 21.1 billion from EUR 21.0 billion last month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, pound and the greenback, it fell against the franc.



The euro was worth 131.05 against the yen, 1.1800 against the franc, 1.1813 against the greenback and 0.8746 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



