Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors' Responsibilities 18-May-2018 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 May 2018 Genel Energy plc Changes to Directors' Responsibilities In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that Martin Gudgeon has been appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Tim Bushell as Chairman of the HSSE Committee. Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com [1]. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5563 EQS News ID: 687589 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=687589&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2018 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)