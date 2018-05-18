Just Group fell on Friday as private equity investor Permira ditched its entire holding in the retirement services company a day after it surged on the back of solid first-quarter sales figures. Permira sold just over 166m shares in Just Group at 143p each, which is its entire 17.7% stake. The shares were sold in a placing conducted through an accelerated bookbuild, with Barclays Bank and Numis acting as joint bookrunner. The company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing. Just Group ...

