Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 18
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 17-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.34p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 17-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.99p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP27.00m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---