Brazil has just reached the historical mark of 250 MW of installed power in distributed solar photovoltaic systems. According to new figures provided by the Brazilian PV association ABSOLAR, Brazil currently has 27,803 PV systems connected to its grid, adding more than R$ 1.9 billion (518 million dollars) in accumulated investments since 2012, which benefit 32,924 consumer units.

