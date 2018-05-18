Over 300 Companies Participated in the 15th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS)

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, 2018, Asia's largest vending show, China International Self-service Products and Vending Systems (CVS) 2018 was launched in Shanghai. The exhibitions were co-organized by the China Self-service Vending Industry Association and UBM Sinoexpo Ltd.

Concurrently, Shanghai International Smart Retail Show (SRS) also opened at Shanghai New International Expo Center. Both Mr. Zhang Jiang, Secretary General of the China Self-service Vending Industry Branch of China Department Stores Association, and Mr. Zhang Xueqiang, General Manager of UBM Sinoexpo Ltd., spoke at the grand opening ceremony.

Brands Coalesced at CVS and SRS

CVS has experienced 15 successful runs, and is the most recognized fair in the self-service and new retail industry. It's the most representative of what's trending in the industry, and is the bellwether in star-building and cross-border integration platforms. CVS and SRS 2018 attracted more than 300 exhibitors in 15,000 square meters of exhibition space, and hosted more than 20,000 professional visitors. Well-known corporate brands were present, but the exhibition also gathered many industry rookies as vendors.

CVS Makes a Giant Leap with Quality of Exhibitors and Products

Industry leaders brought game-changing exhibits: Youbao created a modern technology experiential shop highlighting the future of intelligent self-service consumption; Shanghai Ju'ang focused on building the latest research and development products; VingooJuice's tribal smart intellectual convenience store - the X-24 smart retail space; Shanghai Yongguan, China's number one commercial device manufacturer, exhibited smart self-help clearing trolleys (LIFI technology), smart stores (face recognition and RFID), and smart self-service vending machine (mechanical visual product identification).

Innovative workshops were held to present new retail visual solutions, self-service shopping solutions for retail shelving, retail cabinet inventory solutions, and more. Furthermore, Shanghai Renji and Jingpin Hi-Tech were on site as exhibitors of overall solution providers for vending machines.

High-end summit: experts presented opportunities and challenges in the industry

The summit on April 26th attracted academics, practical schools, capitalists, Dalat platforms, academic institutions represented by Peking University's HSBC School of Business, Langran Capital Capital Partners represented by China Merchants Securities, Focus Media represented by the media, Tencent Cloud represented by the Practical School, Suning Tesco, Innovation Factory, Joy City Real Estate Co., Ltd., and Iraqi Company. In total, more than 1,000 participants were privy to discussions regarding trends in smart retail, as well as case studies.

On April 27th, the China Department Stores Association, the Vending Industry Branch, the American Vending Machine Association, the Japan Vending Machine Association, Dalian Fuji Bingshan, VingooJuice, the Franchise Retailing Business School of Hisense, Haier, City BOX, Hahabianli and other companies gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the vending machine industry. The summit also received strong support from companies such as Dalian Kelvin and Hangzhou Yile.

Looking Forward

CVS aims to support young business and startups, to act on opportunities for partners, and to move forward in innovation and development. CVS is dedicated to building the frontline information for industry experts and elites at home and abroad, and to explore platforms for industry trends. Join us in our future endeavors:

On April 26-28, 2019 , the 16th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) and the Shanghai International Smart Retail Show (SRS) will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

, the and the will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. In late October 2019 , the 17th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) and Shenzhen International Smart Retail Show (SZRS) will make its debut in Shenzhen .

