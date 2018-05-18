Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.08p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---