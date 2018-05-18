Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 17-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2046.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 2081.47p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1998.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 2032.92p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---