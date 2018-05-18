Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 18-May-2018 / 12:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" The Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" held a meeting on 18 May 2018. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors took part in the voting. This meeting is competent to pass resolutions. The resolutions are passed by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors Regarding the first issue of the agenda: 1. To take the report of the Auditing Committee of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017 and reliability of data in the annual report of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017 into consideration. 2. To take the audit opinion based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017 into consideration. 3. To take the report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for 2017 into consideration. 4. To provisionally approve the annual report of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017. 5. To provisionally approve the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017. Regarding the second issue of the agenda: 1. To submit the distribution of profit (loss) of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting." 2. To recommend the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" to pass the following resolution: "To declare dividend payment: RUB 1.38 per preference share of OJSC "Surgutneftegas", RUB 0.65 per ordinary share of OJSC "Surgutneftegas"; dividends shall be paid in accordance with the procedure recommended by the Board of Directors. To set 19 July 2018 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined." 3. To recommend dividend payment procedure for OJSC "Surgutneftegas" shares for 2017 to the annual general shareholders' meeting. Regarding the third issue of the agenda: To propose Limited Liability Company "Crowe Expertiza" as the auditor of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2018 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". Regarding the fourth issue of the agenda: 1. To submit for consideration by the annual general shareholders' meeting the draft charter of Public Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording, the draft Regulations on the general shareholders' meeting of Public Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording, the draft Regulations on the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording, the draft Regulations on the Auditing Committee of Public Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording, the essential conditions of the contract on OJSC "Surgutneftegas" management liability insurance in a new wording. 2. To approve draft resolutions for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 3. To approve the form and text of ballot papers for voting at the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". Ballot papers shall be sent to shareholders before 08 June 2018. 4. To approve the scope of documents and information to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting." Regarding the fifth issue of the agenda: 1. To approve the members of the secretariat for the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 2. To authorize Director General to approve the cost estimate for the annual general shareholders' meeting." Regarding the sixth issue of the agenda: 1. To amend Regulations on Non-state pension coverage of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" employees. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in these securities Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5565 EQS News ID: 687635 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2018 06:13 ET (10:13 GMT)