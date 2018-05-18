AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE American: APHB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced its participation in the 5th World Congress on Targeting Infectious Diseases Targeting Phage and Antibiotic Resistance, Phage Therapy and Other Innovative Ideas (TID 2018). The conference is being held May 17-18, 2018 in Florence, Italy. Details of AmpliPhi's conference presentation are as follows:

Presentation:

Title: Addressing challenges for the clinical development of phage products

Session: 3 Presentation of Innovations Perspectives

Date and time: May 18, 2017, 2:45 p.m. (CEST)

Location: Santa Apollonia Auditorium, Florence, Italy

Presenter: Sandra Morales, Ph.D., VP of Research, AmpliPhi Biosciences

The conference brings together government agencies, industry, academia, and other stakeholders involved in the research, development and regulation of bacteriophage therapeutics. AmpliPhi plans to highlight the scientific and regulatory considerations for bacteriophage therapies with the goal of furthering the development and clinical assessment of bacteriophage products.

"We are delighted to participate in TID 2018 and to share our product development experience and clinical perspective on the promise of phage therapeutics as a potential treatment for combatting increasing, and potentially life-threatening, antibiotic resistance," said Sandra Morales, Ph.D., VP of Research, AmpliPhi Biosciences. "Through such outreach we aim to shape the discussion not only around the development of phage therapies, but also their pathway to regulatory approval."

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi's lead product candidates, AB-SA01 and AB-PA01, target multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO's 2017 Priority Pathogens List. Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant bacteria. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential benefits of phage therapy; the potential development and use of bacteriophages to treat bacterial infections, including infections that do not respond to antibiotics or are associated with biofilms and phage therapies pathway to regulatory approval. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with bacteriophage product candidate development, both generally and specifically through expanded access regulations, AmpliPhi's financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in AmpliPhi's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and AmpliPhi's subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and AmpliPhi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

