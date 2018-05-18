To smoothen this transition, the country needs to build fast solar PV-powered charging stations. In 2017, there were only 220-250 operational charging stations in India, compared to 56,000 petrol stations.By 2030, as many as 40% of new vehicles sold in India - approximately 24 million - could be battery powered, according to a recent study by Germany-based, TFE Consulting. This is encouraging given that in 2017, less than 0.01% of cars sold in India were electric and there were only 220-250 operational charging stations, compared to 56,000 petrol stations. The TFE report expects electric vehicles ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...