BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) announced, for 2018, the company continues to expect: sales growth in constant currency of 5-8%, net income growth of 6-9%, and net income growth excluding biosimilars of approximately 10-13%.



The company also confirmed its ambitious mid-term targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX