World Architecture Festival Extend Their Global Awards Deadline

LONDON, May 18, 2018

Due to exceptional demand the World Architecture Festival has extended the deadline for entries to the prestigious WAF Awards until Friday 1 June 2018.

The WAF awards are the 'Oscars of architecture' and are recognised by architects, designers and industry experts as the only truly global architecture awards celebrating the very best in design. Do you have what it takes to join the WAF Awards winners including Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, Snøhetta, Isay Weinfeld and Foster + Partners as well as ones to watch Vo Trong Nghia, Farshad Mehdizadeh and Gustavo Penna, to name a few?

The Awards are the largest live event of its type in the world. All shortlisted practices will present their proposals live, in front of festival delegates and the international judging panels. As well as the 30+ category winners, the super-jury will choose the best building of the year, the best future project, and the best completed landscape.

In addition, WAF also presents a series of prizes covering small projects, best use of colour, best use of timber, glass future, photography, drawing, and student work, and to mark this year's festival location, WAF is launching an 'Amsterdam Prize' for the best building in the city, completed between January 2017 and July 2018. Finalists will be visited by a special jury and the winner will be announced on the first day of the Festival.

The WAFX awards, launched to mark the tenth anniversary of the Festival last year, will continue to be presented to future projects that address specific problems likely to affect architects over the coming years, such as climate and social equity.

The 11th edition of the Festival will take place in Amsterdam (28- to 30 November), where more than 500 architectural practices are expected to compete for category and overall prizes, presented at the Gala Awards Dinner which will be hosted at the historic Beurs van Berlage.

Award entries are now open until 1 June, and potential entrants can take advantage of 15% discount on the entry fee when submitting three or more projects. For further information on how to enter the awards visit: http://www.worldarchitecturefestival.com

WAF Partners include Founder Partner Grohe and Headline Partners ABB Busch-Jaeger and Miele.



