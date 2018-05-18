China has denied offering to reduce its annual trade surplus with the US by $200bn through increased imports of American products, rebuffing earlier reports in American media. After officials from both countries held talks in Washington on Thursday, US officials told CNN on Thursday that China proposed boosting Chinese purchases of US goods to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries and avoid a commercial war. But the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that no such offer was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...