Referring to the bulletin from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB's annual general meeting, held on April 25, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 23, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: WIHL Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0001413600 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 22, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011205194 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 23, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.