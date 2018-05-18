Referring to the bulletin from LightLab Sweden AB's annual general meeting, held on May 8, 2018, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 22, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: LLSW B Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0005126125 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011281823 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 22, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact LightLab Sweden AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.