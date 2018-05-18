The two solar plants, both located in the region of Orenburg, are scheduled for completion by early 2019.The Russian heat and power supplier T Plus, a unit of Russia-based industrial conglomerate Renova, has started construction of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 105 MW in Sorochinsk and Novosergievsky districts, in Russia's Orenburg region. The company said that it is now conducting ground works for both facilities, and the their completion and commissioning is planned by early 2019. The projects are part of the company's pipeline, which includes among others a recently expanded ...

