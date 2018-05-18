Industry Innovator Collaborates with Treyarch Studios on Gaming Accessory Inspired by Call of Duty

KontrolFreek today announced its partnership with Activision and Treyarch Studios on a new Performance Thumbstick based on the Call of Duty Black Ops video game franchise. KontrolFreekCall of Duty: Black Ops 4 Performance Thumbsticks are now available for pre-order at KontrolFreek.com. All pre-orders made through June 4, 2018 will ship with a special commemorative gift: an exclusive Black Ops 4 Performance Thumbstick pin. The Performance Thumbstick set will launch on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at KontrolFreek.com and through select global retailers like GameStop, Best Buy and Amazon.com for $17.99.

KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Performance Thumbsticks were developed in partnership with Treyarch Studios to celebrate the upcoming chapter of the Black Ops franchise and help maximize player performance regardless of their preferred gameplay style.

KEY PRODUCT FEATURES:

Performance Thumbstick Design Made with KontrolFreek's proprietary composite material for added comfort Original laser-etched Black Ops 4 design Classic orange and black motif

Impact on Call of Duty Gameplay Two high-rise thumbsticks are perfect for fast, accurate target acquisition and agile player movements Ideal for mid-to-long range combat scenarios Provides increased grip and control to increase precision and reduce hand fatigue

The Science Behind KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks Performance Thumbsticks increase standard controller thumbsticks' range of motion by up to 120 percent for added control and accuracy Proprietary moisture-wicking material adds comfort and grip while reducing untimely slips in-game



"KontrolFreek launched its partnership with Treyarch and Activision in 2015 with the introduction of our Black Ops 3 products, so it's nice to come full-circle as we celebrate the release of our Black Ops 4 Performance Thumbsticks," said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. "Black Ops fans are some of the most enthusiastic and passionate of the entire Call of Duty series, and we're thrilled to help bolster their excitement this summer with these new Performance Thumbsticks as we impatiently wait for Black Ops 4 to release in October."

Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled for release on Oct. 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The leading developer of Performance Gaming GearTM, KontrolFreek exists to create high-quality products that improve the gaming experience. Its products range from Performance Thumbsticks and Performance GripsTM for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch controllers to Performance Gaming Cables and accessories like CleanFreekTM. Recent releases include Overwatch Performance Thumbsticks and Omni Performance Thumbsticks.

About KontrolFreek

Headquartered in Atlanta, KontrolFreek is a global performance gaming and lifestyle brand with products in more than 9,000 retail locations in 40 countries. The company's innovative product lines of Performance Thumbsticks and Grips for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch maximize comfort, improve performance and increase accuracy to enhance gaming experiences.

