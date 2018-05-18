NanoScientific Publications Announces NanoScientific Symposiums on Scanning Probe Microscopy co-sponsored by Park Systems

SANTA CLARA, California, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoScientific Publications and Park Systems are proud to announce the 2018 NanoScientific Symposiums on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) for nanoscience researchers, scientists, and engineers to learn about the latest studies using SPM. This is an exciting opportunity to hear keynote speakers from academia and industry talk about cutting-edge research in the hottest fields in nanoscience today, share your research in the form of oral or poster presentations and network with some of the brightest scientific minds in the field of NanoScience from Max Planck Institute, Cambridge University, SUNY Polytechnic, Global Foundries, RPI, Technical University Dresden, Case Western and more.

The first 2018 NanoScientific Symposium on SPM will be at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany, New YorkSept. 19-20, 2018 and the next NanoScientific Symposium on SPM will be held in Freiberg, Germany, co-sponsored by Technical University Freiberg Oct. 10-12, 2018. NanoScientific Symposiums are offered to all engineers and researchers working in the field of nanotechnology.

NanoScientific is currently accepting abstracts for both Symposiums for attendees who wish to demonstrate their work in the form of an oral or poster presentation. Selected peer reviewed papers will be featured in NanoScientific Journal, a quarterly journal with a world-wide circulation of over 30,000 covering the latest advancements in the field of nanotechnology. For information on how to register for the Symposiums on SPM and submit your abstracts go to: www.parksystems.com/nsfe2018 for the Symposium on SPM at Freiberg University in Germany and go to http://parksystems.com/spm2018 for the Symposium in Albany NY at SUNY Polytechnic.

"These new NanoScientific Symposiums on SPM sponsored by NanoScientific and Park Systems give attendees the latest updates in SPM, an opportunity to present their research papers, attend a special short course on Atomic Force Microscopes and foster ongoing relationships in the field of nanotechnology," states Keibock Lee, Editor of NanoScientifc Journal. "NanoScientific Journal is proud to offer presenters an opportunity to be featured in our quarterly NanoScientific Publication, now in the fifth year of publication with a significant global circulation."

The NanoScientific Symposiums on SPM will cover the newest applications in 2D and other nanomaterials, polymers and composites, electronics, magnetic and photonics, semiconductor and MEMS process and applications, analytical chemistry, biology, biomedicine, geosciences and sustainable energy applications, nanoelectronics, photonics, nanomaterials and will showcase advanced AFM methods and offer a short course on Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) with access to live AFM systems.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park's products are used by over a thousand of institutions and corporations worldwide. Park's AFM provides highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and lowest operating cost thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its global manufacturing, and R&D headquarters in Korea. Park's products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America. Please visit http://www.parkafm.com or call 408-986-1110 for more information.

About NanoScientific

NanoScientific Journal is published quarterly to showcase advancements in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology across a wide range of multi disciplinary areas of research. Each issue covers informative articles about nanotechnology trends balanced with leading edge scientific research applications and concepts. NanoScientific has been published since 2014 and has a global distribution of over 30,000 in North America, Europe and Asia. NanoScientific Symposiums are offered world-wide to share scientific knowledge and foster ongoing relationships in the field of Nanotechnology. Please visit www.nanoscientific.org or contact Debbie@nanoscientific.org for more information.

Sept. 19-20,2018 NanoScientific Symposium on SPM at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany New York

Oct. 10-12, 2018NanoScientific Symposium on SPM at Technical University Freiberg, Germany

