sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,42 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2ACH0 ISIN: US98584B2025 Ticker-Symbol: YG12 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,427
1,464
15:41
1,42
1,47
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR1,420,00 %