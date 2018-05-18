Senior Executives in TF Bank Subscribe Fully to the Warrants Program

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting 2018 of TF Bank AB resolved to adopt a warrants program 2018:1 and thus a directed issue to three elected senior executives. TF Bank announces today that the warrants have been fully subscribed by Mikael Meomuttel, Espen Johannesen and Mikael Johansson, which acquired one-third of the total number of warrants, respectively, at the price SEK 2.03 per warrant.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one (1) share in TF Bank. The subscription of shares under the warrants may take place from 14 May 2021 until 13 June 2021 at the subscription price of SEK 120 per share.

For full terms of the warrants program 2018:1, see the notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2018: www.tfbankgroup.com/en/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-tf-bank-ab-publ/

Shares and share capital

At full subscription with the exercise of all warrants, 1,372,340 new shares can be issued corresponding to a dilution of approximately 6 percent of the total number of shares and voting rights in TF Bank, subject to the conversion of the number of shares each warrant entitles to subscribe which may occur as a result of certain issues etc. Upon the exercise of all warrants, the company's share capital will increase by no more than SEK 6,861,700.

About TF Bank

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT-platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. The business is divided into two segments: Consumer Lending and Ecommerce Solutions.

