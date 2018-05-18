Camposol Holding Limited: Camposol Holding Plc.'s Invitation to the Presentation of the First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Camposol Holding Plc. will announce the results for the first quarter 2018 on Wednesday May 23,2018. In connection with the release, a telephone conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as described below.

The results will be published at 8:00 a.m. (Lima) and will be available on the Company's website.

In connection with the earnings release Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO, and Jossue Yesquen, Deputy Manager of Investor Relations, will host a conference call presentation and a Q&A session at 10:00 a.m. (Lima).

To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:

US/Canada, Toll-Free + 8666805431

United Kingdom, Toll-Free + 08000288438

Switzerland, Toll-Free + 0800836508

Oslo, Norway, Toll-Free + 80016162

Colombia, Toll-Free + 8005185094

Chile, Toll-Free + 800914686

Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.

The Camposol conference ID is: 3791698

Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned numbers.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/73b996g5 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/73b996g5)

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration well ahead of the telephone conference commencement. Please use the following link (that is also available from the registration page of your webcasts): http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en (http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en)

if you are unable to participate in the call. A playback of the conference is available until May 30, 2018 by dialing:

Replay - US Local +1 404 537 3406

Followed by replay access number: 3791698

For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO

acolichon@camposol.com.pe (mailto:acolichon@camposol.com.pe)

Jossue Yesquen, Deputy Manager of Investor Relations

jyesquen@camposol.com.pe (mailto:jyesquen@camposol.com.pe)

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated producer of branded fresh and healthy food that offers high quality, healthy and fresh food to consumers around the world, based on a sustainable management model. CAMPOSOL is organized into two main business units: Camposol Fruits and Vegetables (fresh produce) and Marinasol (aquaculture) and its portfolio includes superfoods like blueberries, avocados, shrimp, mandarins, among others. Additionally, our international commercial platform is responsible for the commercialization of the products of these two units, with offices in the US, The Netherlands and China.

CAMPOSOL guarantees the full traceability of its products and is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects intended to increase the shared-value for all its stakeholders. On the strength of this value proposition, CAMPOSOL's commercial offices have established long-term relationships with the top worldwide supermarket chains and service them directly.

CAMPOSOL is also an active member of the Global Compact since 2008. It presents annual Sustainability Reports aligned to the GRI Methodology and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe (http://www.camposol.com.pe/)

Camposol 1Q - 2018 Invitation (http://hugin.info/138464/R/2193867/849776.pdf)



