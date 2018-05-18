Oil and gas exploration and production company Rockhopper Exploration told shareholders on Friday that it had continued to balance the progression of the Sea Lion project in the North Falkland Basin with building a material production base in the Greater Mediterranean throughout 2017, as the investors met for the annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm added that 2018 had the potential to be "transformational", with all efforts focussed on securing the funding required to sanction the Sea ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...