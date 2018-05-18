Events and entertainment company Live Company Group will open its Lego Bricklive Kids Café next month in Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza. The AIM-traded company said the venue at the famous and neo-futuristic plaza will be developed in partnership with Korean food celebrity Hino and be home to "magnificent" Lego animals including a leopard, a lion cub, two macaws and the "fan-favourite" Feed the Frog game. In addition, the café will feature Bricklive's top attractions, including a brick pit, ...

