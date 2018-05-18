GoldStone Resources announced on Friday that the extension for the prospecting licences in respect of the Homase-Akrokeri project in Ghana has been received. The AIM-traded company said its wholly-owned subsidiary GoldStone Akrokeri had been notified of the renewal of GAL's prospecting licence, PL6/87, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana for an extended period through to April 2020. That licence incorporated the Akrokerri project, in which the firm has a 100% interest. Goldstone said it had been ...

