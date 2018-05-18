TClarke was continuing to expect revenue and profits for 2018 in line with current market expectations, investors were told on Friday as they gathered for the company's annual general meeting. The London-listed firm said to put that in context for the year ending 31 December, they were forecast to be revenues of £300m, underlying profit before tax of £7m, and underlying earnings per share of 13.2p. It said it also expected to maintain its trend of underlying positive movement in net cash ...

