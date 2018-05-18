Andrews Sykes Group reported a decent improvement in revenue from continuing operations in its preliminary results on Friday, with the figure rising to £71.3m from £65.39m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said EBITDA from continuing operations was ahead at £22.85m in the 2017 calendar year, compared to £20.66m a year earlier, while operating profit rose to £17.59m from £15.82m. Profit after tax was down slightly at £14.10m from £14.47m. The company said basic earnings per share from ...

