

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly lower yet again Friday morning, having dropped to the lowest since December 2017.



The dollar has strengthened over the past week, denting most commodities. Analysts say the Federal Reserve is all but certain to raise interest rates at least two more times in 2018, with the next move coming in June. Also, treasury yields have spiked.



June gold was down $3 at $1286 an ounce.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A at the 12th Annual University of Texas at Dallas Project Management Symposium in Richardson, Texas, with audience Q&A at 9.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will speak on Community Reinvestment Act Modernization at the 'Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development's 8th Annual Community Development Conference' in New York, with audience Q&A a5 9.15 am.



Eurozone trade surplus increased in March from a month earlier, as exports grew faster than imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 21.2 billion in March from EUR 20.9 billion in February.



