The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) published on May 17, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Atlas Copco held on April 24, 2018 approved the distribution of shares in Epiroc AB (Epiroc) to Atlas Copco shareholders, whereby one (1) share of Atlas Copco will entitle their holder to one (1) share of Epiroc. The Ex-date is June 13, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA). For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680009