Although the promised new provisions for net metering are not in force yet, the Turkish government has prepared the ground for future development by granting residential projects under the upcoming scheme an exemption from the 5% income tax on excess power delivered to the grid.The Turkish government has decided to exempt owners of PV systems ranging in size from 3 kW to 10 kW from the 5% income tax on revenue generated from the sale of excess power to the grid under net metering. The new provisions are included in a decree published in the country's official journal by the Turkish Council of ...

