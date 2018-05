Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Heavy Airframe Maintenance, Aircraft Engine MRO, Component MRO, Line Maintenance, as well as Regional Market Forecasts and Leading Company Profiles

Commercial aircraft MRO continues to play a critical role in the aviation industry Visiongain evaluates this market to be worth $75.5bn in 2018. This report, with a length of 258 pages, features 150+ tables and figures as well as 100+ contracts.

Quantitative Market Analytics

• Global forecasts from 2018-2028

• Regional forecasts from 2018-2028

• Submarket forecasts from 2018-2028

• Regional markets forecast by submarkets 2018-2028

Qualitative Analyses

• SWOT analysis of the market.

• Drivers and restraints for the market

Company profiles of 10 leading companies:

• AAR Corporation

• Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

• Airbus SAS

• Boeing Company

• Bombardier Inc

• Delta TechOps

• GE Aviation

• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Ltd (HAECO)

• Lufthansa Technik AG

• MTU Aero Engines AG

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring forecasts for the commercial aircraft MRO market. You will find data, trends and predictions, offering insights into this critical sector of the aviation industry.

Companies Listed

AAR

Aer Lingus Group Plc

Aero Asahi Corporation

AeroAsia

AeroCentury Corp

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeroman

Aeromexico

Air Astana

Air Berlin Plc

Air Canada

Air China

Air Dolomiti SpA

Air France

Air India Ltd

Air Lease Corp.

Air New Zealand

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Airbus

Airbus Asia

Alaska Airlines Inc

Alia-The Royal Jordanian Airlines Plc

Ameco Beijing

American Airlines Group, Inc.

American Eurocopter Corporation

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

ANAC

Asiana Airlines

Astronics Corp.

Austrian Airlines Ag

Aviakompaniya Mizhnarodni Avialinii Ukrainy Prat

Aviall, Inc.

Avianca Services

AVIC Aircraft Co. Ltd.

Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras

Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd

Bae Systems Inc.

Barfield

Boeing

Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services

Bombardier

Bristow Group, Inc.

Brussels Airlines Sa

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cessna

CFM International Incorporated

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern

China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.

Citilink

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Cobham Plc

Công ty trách nhi?m h?u h?n m?t thành viên Hàng không Vi?t Nam

COOPESA

Copa Airlines

Corporation of China (Comac)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Delta TechOps

Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd.

Dubai Aviation Corporation

EASA

easyJet Plc

Egypt Air Holding Company

Elite Aerospace Inc

Embraer

Emirates Airline

Emirates Engineering

Epi Europrop International Gmbh

Era Helicopters LLC

ERJ aircraft

Esterline Technologies Corp.

Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise

Etihad Engineering

EVA Airways

FAA

Garuda Indonesia

GE Aviation

GE Celma

General Dynamics Corporation

Gulfstream Aerospace

HAECO Ltd.

Hainan Airlines

Honeywell

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL)

Iberia Maintenance

Indamer Aviation

Japan Airlines

Jet Aviation

KLM Engineering

Lufthansa Technik

Malaysia Airlines

MTU Aero Engine AG

Mubadala

Philippine Airlines

PJSC

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Senior plc

SIA Engineering

SIAEC

Singapore Aero Engine Services Pte Ltd (SAESL)

Singapore Airlines

Snecma America Engine Services

Spirit Aerosystems Inc.

SR Technics

ST Aerospace

TAM MRO

TAP Maintenance

Thai Airways

The European Commission (EC)

Turkish Technic

United Technologies Corporation

VECA Airlines

VietJet Air

Widerøe

