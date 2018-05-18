Nasdaq Riga decided on May 18, 2018 to apply observation status to SIA "Baltic Dairy Board" (BDBB180024A, ISIN kods: LV0000801595). Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 2, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it has permanent insolvency problems. According to SIA "Baltic Dairy Board" announcement of May 18, 2018, the Zemgales District Court decided to initiate the legal protection process case of the SIA "Baltic Dairy Board". The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.