Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces that it has joined the list of innovative companies listed on the Euronext comprising the "Tech 40" label.

Launched in April 2015 on EnterNext's initiative, this label incorporates emblematic Tech sector companies listed on the Euronext markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon that operate in one of the following fields of activity: life sciences, eco-industries or TMT. The 40 companies granted this label are selected by an independent group of European experts based on their business, financial and stock market performance.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, says: "All of Amplitude Surgical's staff and I, founder of the Group in 1997, are particularly proud to be joining the other technological players listed on the Euronext that have been granted this label. This TECH 40 label rewards the hard work undertaken by our teams to implement a winning growth strategy, based on an international deployment and a portfolio of innovative products

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly 370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.

