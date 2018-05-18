Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Pricing Model (Pay As You Drive (PAYD), Pay How You Drive (PHYD), Manage How You Drive (MHYD), by Data Collection Method (On-Board Diagnostics (OBD II), Smartphone, Hybrid, Black-Box)), by Technology Incorporated (Application Based System, Embedded System) & by Geography) Plus Leading Telematics Service Providers (TSP) & Companies Developing Insurance Telematics

The rising share of digital distribution of automotive insurance sales and arrival of connected cars, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The automotive UBI market has 65.1 million policyholders and is expected to flourish in the next few years because of rapid development and adoption of the Connected Car and also because of growth of Automotive UBI products is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report Highlights

170 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Analysis Of Key Vendors In The Automotive UBI Sector

• Intelligent Mechatronic System Inc

• Octo Telematics S.p.A.

• Vodafone Automotive

• Wunelli

• Sierra Wireless

Profiles Of Leading Insurance Providers In The Automotive UBI Market

• Allstate

• AXA SA

• Progressive Corporation

• Unipol Gruppo S.P.A

• Generali S.P.A

Global Automotive UBI Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028 ($m)

Global Automotive UBI Market Forecast 2018-2028 (Policyholders)

Global UBI Average Premium Forecast 2018-2028 ($)

Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Submarkets by Pricing Model From 2018-2028 (Policyholders)

• Pay As You Drive (PAYD) Forecast 2018-2028

• Pay How You Drive (PHYD) Forecast 2018-2028

• Manage How You Drive (MHYD) Forecast 2018-2028

Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Submarkets By Data Collection Method From 2018-2028 (Policyholders)

• On-Board Diagnostics Forecast 2018-2028

• OBD II Forecast 2018-2028

• Smartphone Forecast 2018-2028

• Hybrid Forecast 2018-2028

• Black-Box Forecast 2018-2028

Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Submarkets By Technology Incorporated From 2018-2028 (Policyholders)

• Application Based System Forecast 2018-2028

• Embedded System Forecast 2018-2028

Regional Automotive UBI market forecasts from 2018-2028 ($m)

• North America Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028 (policyholders)

• US Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Canada Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Rest of NA Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Europe Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028 (policyholders)

• UK Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Italy Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2018

• France Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Spain Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Germany Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Rest of Europe Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Asia Pacific Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028 (policyholders)

• Japan Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• China Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• Rest of APAC Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028

• RoW Automotive UBI Forecast 2018 - 2028 (policyholders)

Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the Automotive UBI industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target Audience

• Leading Insurance companies

• Automotive telematics specialists

• Connected car companies

• Components suppliers

• Telecoms companies

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2194/Automotive-Usage-Based-Insurance-(UBI)-Market-Report-2018-2028

