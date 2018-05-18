Financial adviser Lighthouse Group announced on Friday that it has agreed the renewal of its contract with The Money Advice Service to provide financial advice to its staff. The AIM-traded company said under the terms of the deal, which was renewed for a further year from 15 April, Lighthouse would be the preferred adviser to staff on savings, investments, pensions and protection, plus mortgages. Jon Penberthy-Smith, customer director at The Money Advice Service, said: "We are very pleased to ...

