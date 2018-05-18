Finntech group IntegraFin saw revenues and profits improve across the first half of its trading year. IntegraFin reported a 15% jump in revenue to £44.6m thanks to a 21% jump in gross inflows to £3bn in the first half of the year which helped push pre-tax profits ahead 8% to £18.7m. The London-based firm saw "good levels" of client inflows onto Transact, its investment platform, despite market volatility in the second half of the period which affected growth in Funds Under Direction in the ...

