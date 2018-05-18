Mining and exploration company Altona Energy on Friday provided further details of its planned initial drilling programme at the Westfield tenement in South Australia. The AIM-traded company said that much of the southwest of this tenement has never been comprehensively explored but available drilling results suggest that the area may be viable for mining operations. Altona is targeting the identification of at least 100m tonnes of economically extractable coal in the Westfield tenement. Nick ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...