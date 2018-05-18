Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its land package in the Yellowknife Gold Belt by 25.8 %, with an additional 127.75 hectares (315.68 acres). The added mineral claim (NDM3) abuts the existing property on the southwest side. All Company claims and mining leases are shown on the attached map.

The addition is underlain by the same group of rocks that host the past-producing multimillion ounce Con Mine and Giant Mine gold deposits in Yellowknife and the proximal Clan Lake deposit (Goldmining Inc.), which are the Kam Group and Banting Group respectively, as discussed in the Company's NI 43-101 report dated December 11, 2017 and filed on SEDAR. Proximity to existing or past gold deposits is not an indication of gold mineralization on the Company's property.

"The increase in our land package brings the Company significant opportunity for increased area exploration" stated Ronald Handford, Chief Executive Officer of Sixty North Gold. "Sixty North Gold is now surrounded by claims held by TerraX Minerals Inc. and others, confirming the interest in the potential in this area of the Yellowknife Gold Belt. Sixty North Gold intends to commence surface exploration on its mineral claims in early June this year."

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

