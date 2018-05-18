New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain Offers Diverse Possibilities for Expanding Markets," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE).

One of the great advantages of blockchain is the reliable, unalterable record trail that it creates. This helps with accounting and provides a significant measure of legitimacy for businesses operating in heavily regulated industries such as cannabis production and distribution. It is therefore of great use to MoneyTrac and Global Payout's customers. As a result, blockchain provides a reliable audit trail. This is invaluable for compliance, one of the areas in which MoneyTrac excels at in supporting its clients. Meeting the requirements of regulators is vital in handling both money and cannabis, and the company offers support and advice in this compliance work. As blockchain becomes more widely available, it could become one of the most effective solutions for compliance because of the reliability of its built-in audit trail. MTRAC CEO Vanessa Luna pointed out during the launch of the company's technology in April that blockchain-based payment and record-keeping systems will even help local authorities in their regulatory role. "We are extremely excited to be getting this payment platform off the ground," Luna said (http://nnw.fm/SUs2D). "We plan to pay special attention to marketing and recruiting local governments and municipalities to adopt the technology as a means for both regulating legal cannabis sales and tracking it for tax purposes."

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

