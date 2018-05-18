Mortgages No.7 Plc - Notice of Intention to De-list

MORTGAGES NO.7 PLC

(incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 5492092)

6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ

United Kingdom

(as Issuer)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DE-LIST

£232,500,000 Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2028

(Common Code: 22592173, ISIN: XS0225921732 )

(the Class A1 Notes)

£438,000,000 Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038

(Common Code: 22592211, ISIN: XS0225922110)

(the Class A2 Notes)

£36,350,000 Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038

(Common Code: 22592238, ISIN: XS0225922383)

(the Class B Notes)

£24,400,000 Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038

(Common Code: 22592246, ISIN: XS0225922466)

(the Class C Notes)

£11,250,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038

(Common Code: 22592262, ISIN: XS0225922623)

(the Class D Notes)

£7,500,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038

(Common Code: 22592289, ISIN: XS0225922896)

(the Class E Notes)

£7,500,000 Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2038

(Common Code: 22592319, ISIN: XS0225923191)

(the Class F Notes, and together the Notes)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Issuer has requested the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List maintained by the UK Listing Authority with effect from 30 April 2018 and also notified the London Stock Exchange plc that it wishes to cancel the admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange of the Notes with effect from 30 April 2018 following the full and final redemption of the Notes by the Issuer on 30 April 2018.

Terms used but not defined in this notice bear the same meaning as set out in the trust deed made between, inter alios, Mortgages No.7 PLC, the Security Trustee and the Note Trustee dated 8 August 2005.

This Notice is given on 17thMay 2018 by:

MORTGAGES NO.7 PLC

6th Floor

65 Gresham Street

London, EC2V 7NQ