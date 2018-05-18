Construction Robot Market Worth 166.4 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Construction Robot Market by Type (Traditional, Robotic Arm, and Exoskeleton), Automation, Function, Application (Public Infrastructure, Commercial and Residential Buildings, Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is valued at USD 76.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 166.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2018 and 2023. The market is mainly driven by the factors such as enhanced productivity, quality, and safety due to the implementation of construction robots and growing urbanization worldwide.

Browse 66 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 128 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Construction Robot Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/construction-robot-market-266557111.html

Construction robot market for exoskeleton to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for exoskeleton is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that most of the construction companies are expected to adopt exoskeletons for their workers to address the issue of labor shortage. The deployment of exoskeletons is likely to help workers to perform heavy work easily; hence, the use of exoskeleton is expected to improve work environment at construction sites.

Semi-autonomous construction robots held larger share of overall market in 2017

The semi-autonomous construction robots held a larger share of ~67.1% of the overall construction robot market in 2017. The need for broader and more efficient infrastructure, and improved infrastructure monitoring for predictive and corrective maintenance are the factors driving the market for the semi-autonomous construction robots.

Europe is major consumer of construction robots

Europe accounted for a major share of the overall construction robot market in 2017. The largest size of the European construction robot market is attributed to the large facilities of various companies for the development and production of the construction and demolition robots, increasing number of government regulations, and growing need for the residential and non-residential construction projects. Also, the European construction market is expected to grow tremendously in the coming years. The high rate of industrialization has increased the extent of construction activities in the region, leading to increasing demand for advanced construction equipment, such as robots.

The report profiles the most promising players in the market. The competitive landscape of the market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players operating in it. Key players in the market are Brokk (Sweden), Husqvarna (Sweden), Ekso Bionics (US), Komatsu (Japan), Fujita (Japan), Construction Robotics (US), Fastbrick Robotics (Australia), Autonomous Solutions (US), Conjet (Sweden), TopTec Spezialmaschinen (Germany), Apis Cor (Russia), nLink (Norway), Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun) (China), Advanced Construction Robotics (US), MX3D (Netherlands), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), CYBERDYNE (Japan), Giant Hydraulic Tech (China), Alpine Sales and Rental (US), and Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China).

Know more about the Construction Robot Market:

Construction Robot Market



