Reed & Mackay Launches Extraordinary Travel Management Service in Asia Region

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International Travel Management Company, Reed & Mackay has opened offices in Singapore to be closer to its growing client base across the Asia - Region.

Reed & Mackay's industry leading travel management service brings together exceptional talent, a passion for going the extra mile and best in class technology. Teams have been on the ground in Singapore since January to ensure that Reed & Mackay's suite of travel technology and service offering is tailored to the needs of the market.

Group CEO, Fred Stratford said: "We listen very carefully to our clients and there has been a clear and consistent message that they would like to see a wholly owned Reed & Mackay operation in Singapore so we're really excited to be here."

Leading the new market for Reed & Mackay is Vivian Hsiao-Yee Choo, who recently joined the business as SVP - Asia Region.

Stratford continues: "Vivian brings invaluable local and regional market knowledge to Reed & Mackay. We are very excited to be introducing our first class service to the Asia region and delighted to have Vivian on board."

Choo joins Reed & Mackay with extensive experience of the travel management market including leading business development for global TMCs across APAC.

Choo commented: "Our industry is ever changing and at Reed & Mackay we combine tradition and innovation to provide an extraordinary experience for our clients. I am delighted to be part of the Reed & Mackay family and am very excited to work with our industry partners to deliver our value proposition in the Asia region."

In addition to their wholly owned presence across EMEA, APAC and the US, Reed & Mackay's International Partnership further augments their global offering with 4000 travel experts across 40 countries.

