Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 18, 2018, has approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts of Aegon N.V. for the financial year 2017.

Shareholders approved the proposal to reappoint Corien M. Wortmann and Robert W. Dineen to the Supervisory Board for an additional term of four years. Mrs. Wortmann-Kool and Mr. Dineen were appointed to Aegon's Supervisory Board in 2014.

The final dividend for 2017 of EUR 0.14 per common share has been approved by shareholders, resulting in a total dividend for the financial year 2017 of EUR 0.27 per common share. The final dividend will be paid in cash or stock at the election of the shareholder. The value of the stock dividend will be approximately equal to the cash dividend.

The stock fraction will be based on the average share price on Euronext Amsterdam from June 11 until June 15, 2018. The dividend will be paid on Friday June 22, 2018. The dividend schedule can be found on aegon.com.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 170 years to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005347/en/

Contacts:

Aegon

Media relations

Dick Schiethart

+31 (0) 70 344 8821

gcc@aegon.com

or

Investor relations

Jan Willem Weidema

+31 (0) 70 344 8028

ir@aegon.com