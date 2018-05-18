Rufus Teague Sauces and Rubs go Hi-Tech for Father's Day BBQ Gift

-Sold Exclusively on Amazon

-A Gift for Dad that will Have Him Bragging All Summer Long.

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2018 / Forget neckties and mugs, Meater®, the first wireless smart meat thermometer is finally here. Fresh off an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, Meater® is now available in an Amazon Exclusive gift set just in time for Father's Day. This Amazon Exclusive gift set also includes a world-famous Rufus Teague® Saucin' & Rubbin' BBQ Kit, a pair of high-quality grilling gloves and 40 FREE digital recipes for the ultimate Father's Day Gift.

With a simple, elegant, stainless steel probe, Meater® relays the internal temperature of what you're cooking and ambient temperature right to a user-friendly phone app. It's compatible with IOS and Android smart devices and connects wirelessly or via Bluetooth. The probes battery lasts over 24 hours on a single charge and is easily recharged in the provided sleek bamboo charging/storing block.

This Amazon Exclusive also includes a 4-pack of Kansas City craft barbecue sauces and rubs from Rufus Teague®. The Rufus Teague® Saucin' & Rubbin BBQ Kit contains two of their most popular thick, rich and smoky sweet barbecue sauces (Honey Sweet, Touch O' Heat) and two award-winning, legendary dry rubs (Meat Rub, Spicy Meat Rub).

A pair of extra-long BBQ mitts rounds out this gift set assuring that no hands or forearms will be burned around the grill this year. All this comes in a gift box that's ready to wrap or simply hand over to dad for an instant smile. And, dad won't even sweat the small stuff- like what's for dinner, with the provided digital booklet containing 40 Rufus Teague Recipes.

With all this revolutionary technology and finger-licking flavor, if dad still can't create perfect barbecue, perhaps next year he does deserve another tie or mug.

Contact:

Brad Jungles

913 707-0800

SOURCE: Rufus Teague