AIM-listed support services group Marlowe has completed its acquisition of asbestos remediation firm Forest Environmental from its administrator for a cash consideration of £500,000. Marlowe, which is principally focused on acquiring and developing companies that provide critical asset maintenance services, anticipates that, in the first year of ownership, Forest's revenues will be "lower than the level achieved" in its trading ended 30 June 2017 where it recorded revenues of £13.1m, pre-tax ...

