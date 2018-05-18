Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Friday, with investors once again keeping an eye on trade talks between the US and China, and brushing off a disappointing session on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.4% at 22,930.36, as the yen weakened 0.19% to JPY 110.98. Miners and oil plays led the risers on the broader Topix, with most carmakers and insurance firms also on the right side of the market. On the data front on Tokyo, fresh core consumer price index data ...

