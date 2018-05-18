The "Global Industrial Separators Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Industrial Separators Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the best procurement practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that comply with labor norms.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global industrial separators market is the rapid growth in industrialization, particularly in regions such as APAC, South America, and MEA.

Further, the report states that a major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the difficulty in assessing customization capabilities of suppliers.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

ANDRITZ

GEA

SPX

Mitsubishi Kakoki

Key Topics Covered

1. Category at a Glance

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Insights

4. Supply Market Insights

5. Pricing Insights

6. Procurement Insights

7. Top Five Suppliers

