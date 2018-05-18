The "Global PVC Packaging Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global PVC Packaging Category. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is setting up of price hedging strategies for PVC packaging products.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the Global PVC Packaging Category is the increasing use of modified atmosphere packaging.

Further, the report states that a major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the disruption in supply chain of PVC packaging.

Companies Mentioned

DowDuPont

Amcor

Mondi

Sealed Air

Bemis

Key Topics Covered

1. Category at a Glance

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Insights

4. Supply Market Insights

5. Pricing Insights

6. Procurement Insights

7. Top Five Suppliers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ckdk4/global_pvc?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005424/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Packaging, Engineering Plastics